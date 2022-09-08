Cantaloupe's chief operating officer to become CEO in October
Sep. 08, 2022 4:17 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)ICE, BKKTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP), a digital payments company that provides technology for the unattended retail market, named Ravi Venkatesan as CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022, succeeding Sean Feeney, who will retire from the company on Sept. 30, 2022.
- As Feeney steps down from the board on Oct. 1, Venkatesan, who is currently the company's chief operating officer, will join.
- Venkatesan became COO in February 2022 after serving as chief technology officer since December 2020. Previously, he worked as head of innovation at Bakkt (BKKT) and chief product officer at Bridge2 Solutions before its sale to Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).
- Cantaloupe (CTLP) also named Guarav Singal as its new chief technology officer on Sept. 12. He joins from the Georgia Lottery Corp., where he was executive vice president and CIO responsible for digital transformation.
- In December 2021, the company named Jeff Dumbrell as chief revenue officer.
