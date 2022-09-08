eGain Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.03, revenue of $23.5M beats by $0.09M
Sep. 08, 2022 4:23 PM ETeGain Corporation (EGAN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- eGain Communications press release (NASDAQ:EGAN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $23.5M (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.09M.
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ending September 30, 2022, eGain expects:
- Total revenue of between $24.0 million to $24.5 million, representing growth of 12% to 14% year over year. ($24.97M consensus)
- Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $25.1 million to $25.6 million, representing growth of 17% to 19%.
- Non-GAAP net income of $200,000 to $400,000, or $0.01 per share. ($-0.01 consensus)
- For the fiscal 2023 full year ending June 30, 2023, eGain expects:
- Total revenue of between $101.0 million to $103.0 million, representing growth of 10% to 12% year over year. ($91.92M consensus)
- Non-GAAP total revenue, adjusted for constant currency, of between $103.2 million to $105.3 million, representing growth of 12% to 15%.
- GAAP net loss of $3.7 million to $4.7 million, or $0.12 to $0.15 per share.
- Non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million to $4.8 million, or $0.12 to $0.15 per share. ($0.25 consensus)
Comments