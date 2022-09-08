3D Systems sets up new firm to support drug development with bioprinting technologies

Sep. 08, 2022 4:25 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Printed human heart

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) said Thursday it formed a new wholly-owned biotechnology firm called Systemic Bio, which will use advanced bioprinting technologies in drug discovery and development, with initial $15M seed investment from DDD.
  • Systemic Bio will leverage DDD's production-level bioprinting technology to create vascularized organ models using biomaterials and human cells for its proprietary organ-on-a-chip platform called h-VIOS.
  • These proprietary organs-on-chips can be used to study drug metabolism and the effects on healthy or diseased tissue.
  • The ability to simulate human response to an experimental drug significantly reduces costs and time required for to bring a new drug to market.
  • It could also eventually reduce or eliminate the need for animal testing.
  • Systemic Bio will likely create a biotech revenue stream for DDD that could approach $100M annually over the next five years.

