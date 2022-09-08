Digital Media Solutions jumps 52% on management's go-private offer
Sep. 08, 2022 4:27 PM ETDigital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Performance marketing company Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) has disclosed it's received a nonbinding go-private proposal led by a couple of its executives.
- The stock surged 52% postmarket on the news. It had begun a jump in the closing minutes of the regular session, seeing some volatile trade before wrapping the day up 8.5%. The company disclosed receiving the proposal after the closing bell.
- The company received its offer for all Class A common stock at $2.50 per share in cash, from Prism Data LLC, the investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and Chief Operating Officer Fernando Borghese.
- That price marks a 95% premium to Thursday's closing price.
