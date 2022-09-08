Cantaloupe GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02, revenue of $58M beats by $1.7M, appoints Ravi Venkatesan as CEO
Sep. 08, 2022 4:28 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Cantaloupe press release (NASDAQ:CTLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $58M (+18.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.7M.
- Shares +5%.
- Ravi Venkatesan appointed chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2022. Venkatesan, who currently serves as Cantaloupe’s COO, will succeed Sean Feeney, who will retire from Cantaloupe as of September 30, 2022
- Gaurav Singal appointed chief technology officer, effective September 12, 2022
- For full fiscal year 2023, the Company expects the following:
- Revenue to be between $225 million and $235 million. ($203.50M consensus)
- U.S. GAAP Net income to be between $1 million and $5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $12 million and $17 million
- Total Operating Cash Flow to be between $10 million and $15 million
