Pzena Investment Management AUM ticks up M/M in August, but down from year ago
Sep. 08, 2022 4:28 PM ETPzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Pzena Investment Management's (NYSE:PZN) said Thursday its assets under management rose slightly by 0.6% to $47.5B in August vs. July, though still down from $53.1B a year before.
- Separately managed accounts AUM totaled $16.0B in August, down from $16.5B in July and from $19.6B in August 2021.
- Sub-advised accounts AUM for August rose to $28.9B from $28.1B in July, but down from $30.7B in August of last year.
- Pzena funds AUM came in at $2.6B in July, matching July's reading, and down from $2.8B a year ago.
