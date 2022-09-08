Pzena Investment Management AUM ticks up M/M in August, but down from year ago

Sep. 08, 2022 4:28 PM ETPzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Assets under management is shown on the conceptual business photo

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pzena Investment Management's (NYSE:PZN) said Thursday its assets under management rose slightly by 0.6% to $47.5B in August vs. July, though still down from $53.1B a year before.
  • Separately managed accounts AUM totaled $16.0B in August, down from $16.5B in July and from $19.6B in August 2021.
  • Sub-advised accounts AUM for August rose to $28.9B from $28.1B in July, but down from $30.7B in August of last year.
  • Pzena funds AUM came in at $2.6B in July, matching July's reading, and down from $2.8B a year ago.
  • Previously, (Aug. 8) Pzena Investment Management AUM perks up almost 5% in July vs. June.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.