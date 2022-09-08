Urstadt Biddle Properties GAAP EPS of $0.50, revenue of $107.04M

  • Urstadt Biddle Properties press release (NYSE:UBA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.50.
  • Revenue of $107.04M (+5.4% Y/Y).
  • $6.6 million net income attributable to common stockholders ($0.17 per diluted Class A Common share).
  • $14.6M FFO ($0.38 per share).
  • 92.1% of our consolidated portfolio Gross Leasable Area (“GLA”) was leased at July 31, 2022, an increase of 0.2% from the end of fiscal 2021.
  • 7.1% average increase in base rental rates on 209,000 square feet of lease renewals signed in our third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • 12.2 million of cash and cash equivalents currently on our balance sheet.
  • $114 million currently available on our unsecured revolving credit facility

