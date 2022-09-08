DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares soared by almost 18% in after-hours trading, Thursday, as the electronic signature technology company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and gave an outlook that suggested more growth through the rest of its fiscal year.

DocuSign (DOCU) said that for its third quarter, it expects revenue to be between $624M and $628M, or up to 15% more than the $545.5M in sales the company reported in the third quarter a year ago. DocuSign (DOCU) also forecast full-year revenue in a range of $2.47B to $2.48B, or as much as 18% more than its 2022 fiscal year sales of $2.1B.

Along with its upbeat outlook, DocuSign (DOCU) reported a second-quarter profit, excluding one-time items, of $0.44 a share, on revenue of $622.2M. Those results topped the estimates of Wall Street analysts, who had forecast DocuSign (DOCU) to earn $0.42 a share, on $602.3M in revenue.

Revenue from subscriptions, DocuSign's (DOCU) biggest source of sales, climbed 23% from a year ago, to $605.2M. The company also reported billings of $647.7M, up 9% from last year's second quarter.

DocuSign's (DOCU) results appeared to run counter to some recent analysts' views that anticipated weak results from the company.