T-Mobile rises on news of $14B stock buyback plan

Sep. 08, 2022 4:32 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has gained 2% after hours following news that it's authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $14B worth of common stock.
  • The program runs through Sept. 30, 2023. It allows for purchases to be made from time to time through a variety of methods.
  • The buybacks are expected to be funded by cash on hand, or proceeds of debt issuances depending on market conditions and other factors.
  • The program may include up to $3B in purchases through the remainder of 2022, T-Mobile (TMUS) says.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.