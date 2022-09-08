T-Mobile rises on news of $14B stock buyback plan
Sep. 08, 2022 4:32 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has gained 2% after hours following news that it's authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $14B worth of common stock.
- The program runs through Sept. 30, 2023. It allows for purchases to be made from time to time through a variety of methods.
- The buybacks are expected to be funded by cash on hand, or proceeds of debt issuances depending on market conditions and other factors.
- The program may include up to $3B in purchases through the remainder of 2022, T-Mobile (TMUS) says.
Comments (1)