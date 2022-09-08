Annaly Capital Management to implement 1-for-4 reverse stock split

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

designer491

  • The board of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), the mortgage REIT, approved Thursday a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4, to make its number of common shares more in line with companies of a similar market capitalization.
  • Annaly (NLY) stock has slipped 0.5% in Thursday after-hours trading.
  • As a result, Annaly (NLY) will reduce its number of shares outstanding to 445M from ~1.8B currently. "Furthermore the company believes the reverse stock split will make the common stock more attractive to a broader range of investors, which has the potential to reduce share price volatility over time," the company said.
  • The board also declared its Q3 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.88 per share, maintaining its $0.22 per share dividend before the reverse stock split.
  • The reverse stock split is expected to take effect after the close of business on Sept. 23, 2022. The shares will start trading on a post-reverse stock split basis starting on Sept. 26, 2022, under a new CUSIP number: 035710839.
  • In August, Annaly (NLY) offered 100M new shares in a public offering.

