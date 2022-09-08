Driven Brands acquires Auto Glass Fitters to expand East Coast footprint
- Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) said Thursday it acquired Auto Glass Fitters, which it said made it the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration category.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- The deal expands DRVN's East Coast presence in auto glass services and significantly adds to its mobile capabilities.
- Auto Glass Fitters will have access to shared service capabilities like data analytics, direct-to-consumer marketing, procurement, and commercial customer relationship management.
- With this acquisition, DRVN now serves customers across over 160 locations and almost 700 mobile units in the U.S.
