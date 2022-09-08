Driven Brands acquires Auto Glass Fitters to expand East Coast footprint

Sep. 08, 2022 4:35 PM ETDriven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) said Thursday it acquired Auto Glass Fitters, which it said made it the second largest player in the U.S. auto glass repair, replacement, and calibration category.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • The deal expands DRVN's East Coast presence in auto glass services and significantly adds to its mobile capabilities.
  • Auto Glass Fitters will have access to shared service capabilities like data analytics, direct-to-consumer marketing, procurement, and commercial customer relationship management.
  • With this acquisition, DRVN now serves customers across over 160 locations and almost 700 mobile units in the U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.