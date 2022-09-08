ContextLogic appoints Joe Yan as interim chief

Sep. 08, 2022 4:53 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) said Thursday it appointed Joe Yan, operating partner at GGV Capital, as interim CEO.
  • Yan will succeed Vijay Talwar, who stepped down as CEO and from the board, effective immediately.
  • Talwar will be available to Yan and WISH as needed to ensure a smooth transition.
  • WISH has engaged an executive search firm to identify a permanent CEO.
  • Yan's prior roles include head of Greater China at Stripe, head of strategic partnerships at Google China, VP at VIP.com, director of international corporate development at Alibaba, and head of global selling at Amazon China.
  • Yan will retain his role as operating partner at venture capital firm GGV Capital.
  • WISH also reiterated its Q3 adj. EBITDA guidance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.