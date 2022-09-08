ContextLogic appoints Joe Yan as interim chief
Sep. 08, 2022 4:53 PM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) said Thursday it appointed Joe Yan, operating partner at GGV Capital, as interim CEO.
- Yan will succeed Vijay Talwar, who stepped down as CEO and from the board, effective immediately.
- Talwar will be available to Yan and WISH as needed to ensure a smooth transition.
- WISH has engaged an executive search firm to identify a permanent CEO.
- Yan's prior roles include head of Greater China at Stripe, head of strategic partnerships at Google China, VP at VIP.com, director of international corporate development at Alibaba, and head of global selling at Amazon China.
- Yan will retain his role as operating partner at venture capital firm GGV Capital.
- WISH also reiterated its Q3 adj. EBITDA guidance.
