SPAC CF Acquisition VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) fell 4.7% as it gets closer to a shareholder voter next week on its combination with YouTube competitor Rumble. The slip today and 3.6% drop on Wednesday erase at least part of 14% gain on Tuesday.

CFVI will hold a special meeting of its holders next Thursday to vote on its combination with Rumble. The business combination is expected to close shortly after the special meetings of the stockholders of CFVI and Rumble.

Rumble and SPAC CFVI (CFVI) have gained attention this year after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's social media company and his platform Truth Social. Trump's media company is also going public through a deal with SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC).

The deal to take Rumble public was valued at about $2.1 billion when it was announced in early December. In a recent S-4 filing, Rumble and CFVI said that Rumble’s U.S. advertising business is now valued at between $7.6 billion – $9.7 billion. Rumble’s video platform has become increasingly popular with conservative content makers.

CFVI shares were weaker as DWAC shareholders are voting Thursday on an extension of the company's deal with Trump Media & Technology Group. The vote has already been adjourned twice and is scheduled to resume at 5pm as DWAC tries to secure holders vote for a year-long extension to complete its combination. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.