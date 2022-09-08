FDA warns about skin cancer, various lymphomas in scar tissue around breast implants

Sep. 08, 2022 5:01 PM ETJNJ, ABBVBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday issued a safety alert about reports of squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), a common form of skin cancer, and various lymphomas located in the capsule or scar tissue around breast implants.
  • The FDA said, as of right now, it did not have enough information to say whether breast implants cause these cancers or if some implants pose higher risks than others.
  • "After an initial extensive review, we currently believe that the risk of SCC and other lymphomas occurring in the tissue around breast implants is rare," the regulatory agency said in a statement.
  • In the U.S., two companies provide FDA approved breast implants - AbbVie's (ABBV) Allergan, which is the largest manufacturer of breast implants in the world, and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Mentor.
  • "Instances of SCC, lymphoma and any cancer located in the scar tissue around breast implants should be reported to the FDA," the agency cautioned.
  • ABBV stock earlier closed +1.3% at $140.52, while JNJ shares closed +0.8% at $165.39.

