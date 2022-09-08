SALIENT MIDSTREAM & MLP FUND ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS OF AUGUST 31, 2022
Sep. 08, 2022 5:01 PM ETSalient Midstream&MLP Fund (SMM)WTI, AMEIXBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has announced unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, Net Asset Value as of August 31, 2022
- The Fund currently anticipates the Reorganization will be completed after market close of the NYSE on September 13, 2022.
- On August 31, 2022, the Fund's total assets were $161.9 million and the NAV per share was $9.12. On August 31, 2022 the closing share price of the Fund was $9.01, which was trading at a 1.2% discount to the NAV.
- The Fund's NAV and market price total returns for the month of August were 3.8% and 9.4%, respectively, compared to 0.1% for the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Total Return Index (AMEIX).
- The Fund's NAV and market price total returns year-to-date (YTD) were 26.1% and 38.3%, respectively, compared to 22.0% for the AMEIX.
- Source: Press Release
Comments