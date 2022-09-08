Sphere 3D's (NASDAQ:ANY) bitcoin (BTC-USD) production growth Thursday came in roughly flat in August vs. July, mining 12.76 BTC compared with 12.78 previously.

August's reading was equivalent to an average daily production of 0.41 bitcoins (BTC-USD), and a value of $255K based on a BTC price of $20,019.

The company's mining fleet operated at 140.0 BTC/EH efficiency in August and averaged approximately 90% uptime, it said.

It held 74.81 BTC as of August 31, having produced 80.81 BTC since starting mining operations during Q1.

Furthermore, approximately 1,000 S19j Pros miners delivering mining capacity of ~100 petahash per second were operated by Sphere 3D (ANY) as of the end of August.

Patricia Trompeter, the company's CEO, said that 540 S19j Pros were delivered and installed at Compute North's Wolf Hollow site in Granbury, Texas. And 540 more miners were released from U.S. customs on August 31 currently being shipped to Texas, she added.

Overall, "for the past several months, our fleet performed as well as, or better than, most fleets in the industry," Trompeter said.

Previously, (Aug. 8) Sphere 3D bitcoin production ticks up in July.