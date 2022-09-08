Freeport McMoran rises most in 10 months as copper moves upward

Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday gained 7.9% to close at $30.62 a share for its biggest gain since Nov. 11.

The gain coincided with a 3.7% advance for Comex front-month copper (HG1:COM) to $3.57 a pound, the highest price since the end of August.

Freeport-McMoran had slumped as much as 18% between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7. The period included seven straight days of losses as copper hit its lowest point since late July.

Investors have been grappling with rising interest rates and worries that a weaker global economy is hurting demand for industrial metals.

Among other copper producers: (SCCO) 3.5%, (TECK) 1.2%, (HBM) 6.1%, (RIO) 1.9%, (BHP) 2.8%.

ETFs: (COPX), (CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)