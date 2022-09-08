HeartCore to acquire majority stake in IT solutions firm Sigmaways
Sep. 08, 2022 5:13 PM ETHeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- HeartCore (NASDAQ:HTCR) said Thursday it will acquire 51% majority stake in privately-held IT solutions provider Sigmaways in a cash and stock deal.
- The deal will expand HTCR's operational footprint in the U.S. and add significant revenue to its top line.
- The acquisition will provide complementary cross-sell and upsell opportunities for both firms.
- HTCR expects to reduce production costs, transitioning from outsourcing to leveraging Sigmaways' team.
- On closing, Sigmaways' senior management will join HTCR. Sigmaways founder Prakash Sadasivam will join HTCR's board.
- Once the deal closes, HTCR's customers will be able to implement Sigmaways as an integration specialist firm for automation, web, and software solutions.
- The deal will reduce development costs across HTCR's existing verticals through Sigmaways' long-standing relationships and resources throughout India and Vietnam.
- "HTCR's proposed majority stake acquisition of Sigmaways would expand its U.S. presence, with a strong subsidiary expected to bring recurring revenues and an expectation of streamlined R&D expenses," said HTCR CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4.
