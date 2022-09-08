HeartCore to acquire majority stake in IT solutions firm Sigmaways

Sep. 08, 2022 5:13 PM ETHeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • HeartCore (NASDAQ:HTCR) said Thursday it will acquire 51% majority stake in privately-held IT solutions provider Sigmaways in a cash and stock deal.
  • The deal will expand HTCR's operational footprint in the U.S. and add significant revenue to its top line.
  • The acquisition will provide complementary cross-sell and upsell opportunities for both firms.
  • HTCR expects to reduce production costs, transitioning from outsourcing to leveraging Sigmaways' team.
  • On closing, Sigmaways' senior management will join HTCR. Sigmaways founder Prakash Sadasivam will join HTCR's board.
  • Once the deal closes, HTCR's customers will be able to implement Sigmaways as an integration specialist firm for automation, web, and software solutions.
  • The deal will reduce development costs across HTCR's existing verticals through Sigmaways' long-standing relationships and resources throughout India and Vietnam.
  • "HTCR's proposed majority stake acquisition of Sigmaways would expand its U.S. presence, with a strong subsidiary expected to bring recurring revenues and an expectation of streamlined R&D expenses," said HTCR CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q4.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.