DHI Group rises 1.5% on raising topline guidance
Sep. 08, 2022 5:14 PM ETDHI Group, Inc. (DHX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) raised its full year revenue guidance and now expect total revenue for FY 2022 to be in the range of $148M-149M (consensus $146.43M), representing growth of between 23% and 24% Y/Y.
- Kevin Bostick Chief Financial Officer of DHI Group, Inc. "We continue to expect third quarter total revenue to be in the range of $37 million to $38 million, representing growth of between 20% and 23% year over year and will continue to operate the business to Adjusted EBITDA margins at or near 20% throughout 2022 as we continue to balance our strong financial performance with increased sales and marketing investment to drive continued double-digit revenue growth."
- Q3 revenue consensus is at $37.38M and EPS consensus is $0.01.
- HI expects to drive bookings and revenue growth in 2023 approaching or near 20% year over year. We anticipate that DHI's business model will see margin expansion approaching approximately 30% Adjusted EBITDA margins over time, however, the near-term focus will remain on investing to drive top-line growth.
- Stock rises 1.47% after hours.
