Teledyne unit bags $596M International Space Station support contract
Sep. 08, 2022 5:22 PM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) said Thursday its unit Teledyne Brown Engineering was awarded the Marshall Operations, Systems, Services and Integration II (MOSSI II) contract.
- MOSSI II is a performance-based, cost-plus-award-fee contract that has a potential mission services value of $596.5M and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $85M over eight years.
- The contract begins on Sept. 9.
- As prime contractor, TDY is responsible for management, personnel, supplies, and equipment for mission operations and ground systems development services to support the International Space Station and its missions.
- Teledyne Brown Engineering is the incumbent on the mission operations and integration portion of the contract.
- The work will be carried out at Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, and Johnson Space Center in Texas.
Comments