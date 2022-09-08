Amplify Energy to pay $4.9M fine to California govt to settle charges over oil spill
Sep. 08, 2022
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) said Thursday it reached a deal with the State of California to resolve all criminal matters related to a crude oil spill last year off the southern California coast.
- AMPY will enter a No Contest plea to six misdemeanor charges.
- If approved by the court, AMPY will pay a $4.9M fine to the California govt., including the state's Fish and Game Preservation Fund, and Orange County.
- AMPY will also serve one-year probation and agreed to certain compliance enhancements to its operations.
- This resolution - along with the plea deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office - if approved by both courts, will resolve all criminal matters stemming from the spill.
- AMPY had also reached a settlement with Southern California businesses in a class action lawsuit.
- The spill in Oct. 2021 released ~25K gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, forcing closure of beaches and fisheries and threatening area wetlands.
