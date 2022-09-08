EA says Ridgeline Games to work on 'Battlefield' narrative game

Sep. 08, 2022 5:49 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Game Maker Electronic Arts (<span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>NASDAQ:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EA' title='Electronic Arts Inc.'>EA</a></span>) Hosts Its Annual Press Conference In Los Angeles

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

  • Electronic Arts (EA) has unveiled the next studio to build games in its Battlefield franchise: Seattle-based Ridgeline Games.
  • Ridgeline, led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will focus on a narrative campaign set in EA's Battlefield universe.
  • The studio will collaborate with Battlefield lead developer DICE and Ripple Effect.
  • “We’re continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives,” said Respawn founder (and Battlefield head) Vince Zampella. “With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we have already in place, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed.”

