Cantaloupe fiscal Q4 earnings mixed, boosts year revenue, adjusted EBITDA guidance

Sep. 08, 2022 6:03 PM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cashless digital wallet payment

AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) stock advanced 3.1% in Thursday after-hours trading as the digital payments and software services firm's fiscal Q4 2022 earnings came in mixed, and it raised its outlooks in full-year revenue as well as adjusted EBITDA.

The company is expecting 2023 revenue to be $225M-235M, compared with the consensus of $229.3M, and $200M-210M in the prior target.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be $10M-15M in 2023 vs. $8.5M-10.5M in the previous guidance.

For its fourth quarter, Cantaloupe's (CTLP) EPS of -$0.03 missed the consensus of -$0.01 and slid from $0.04 in the year-ago period.

Q4 revenue of $58M, though, marked a record high for the company's quarterly revenue. It surpassed the average analyst estimate of $56.3M and rose from $49.02M a year before, helped by subscription and transaction fees.

Operating expenses were $19.21M at the end of June, up from $15.25M at June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 drifted down to $2.0M from $5.0M in the prior year period, which benefited from a $2.9 million adjustment to a sales tax reserve due to a state law change.

Earlier, Cantaloupe's chief operating officer to become CEO in October.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.