Asia-Pacific markets higher after Powell’s inflation comments

Japan +0.59%.

China +0.68%. China August CPI 2.5% y/y (expected 2.8%), lower than the 2.7% recorded in July.

Hong Kong +2.49%.

Australia +0.65% Australia skilled job advertisements +2.6%, close to a 14 year high.

India +0.58%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US stock indices are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive day. Dow industrial average up 193.24 points or 0.61% at 31774.51. The S&P 500 up 26.31 points or 0.66% at 4006.19 and the NASDAQ index up 70.24 points or 0.60% at 11862.14.

New Zealand - Card Spending for August - Retail +0.9% m/m (prior -0.2%).

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died. Charles takes the throne as King Charles III.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments as he vowed to raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.”

Oil prices turned down in early trade on Friday after a slight rebound in the previous session, leaving them set to fall for a second straight week on worries that central banks’ aggressive rate hikes and China’s Covid-19 curbs will hurt demand.

Brent crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $89.03 a barrel at 0051 GMT, after rising 1.3% on Thursday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.35 a barrel.

Gold prices rose on Friday helped by a dip in the dollar, but expectations of more interest rate hikes capped further gains as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to tame inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,713.62 per ounce as of 0110 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,724.90.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $18.66 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $880.27 and palladium fell 0.5% to $2,127.57.

U.S. stock futures opened little changed following a choppy session in the major averages as Wall Street considered the pace of future interest rate hikes. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.28%; S&P 500 +0.38%; Nasdaq +0.57%.