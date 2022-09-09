iMining Technologies signs MOU with Invest Alberta to bring global blockchain opportunity to Alberta
Sep. 09, 2022 2:16 AM ETiMining Technologies Inc. (IBKKD), IBKKF, IMIN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKD) notifies that Canadian based iMining and Invest Alberta, have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the expansion of iMining and its subsidiaries, BitBit Financial and Metaverse Advisory Group, within the Province of Alberta, thereby planning to relocate its head office to Calgary.
- Per the terms, Invest Alberta will work with iMining and its subsidiaries to navigate the regulatory ecosystem, optimizing federal and provincial programs supporting transformative energy innovation, technology and fintech in the province.
- In return, iMining has announced plans to relocate its head office to Calgary and make Alberta its global headquarters.
- With the move, iMining is committed to bringing investment into the province and plans to create forty high-quality jobs within the next thirty-six months and anticipates a further investment of $50 million in growth and expansion projects.
- iMining has designed a bitcoin mining ecosystem that will create commercially viable solutions for the stranded gas wells across Alberta.
- Looking ahead, iMining plans to develop the blockchain technology and Web3 ecosystem, taking advantage of the technologies of the future in the Oil and Gas and the energy sectors.
