Suburban Propane team up with David's house to donate for families with children receiving treatment through Dartmouth Health Children's hospital
Sep. 09, 2022 2:27 AM ETSuburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) has collaborated with David's House, a nonprofit that strives to provide a place to stay, healthy meals, and support for families with children receiving treatment through Dartmouth Health Children's in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
- Suburban Propane's donation includes food and pantry items necessary to create snack packs for families to take with them as they visit their hospitalized children.
- Volunteers from local Suburban Propane customer service centers were on hand to build the snack packs, and assist the David's House staff in preparing gift bags for their upcoming 23rd annual fundraising golf tournament.
- The alliance is part of the company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States.
