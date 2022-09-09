Argo Blockchain mines ~7% higher bitcoins in August

Sep. 09, 2022 2:43 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK), ARBKF, ARBKLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) mined 235 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent (together, BTC) in August 2022 compared to 219 BTC in July 2022.
  • Based on daily foreign exchange rates and crypto rates, mining revenue stood at £4.39M (or $5.23M) compared to £3.89M (or $4.73M in prior month).
  • The company generated this income at a bitcoin and bitcoin equivalent mining margin of 20% compared to 37% in prior month, primarily by decrease in the price of Bitcoin and higher electricity costs at Helios.
  • As of August end, Argo owned 1,098 Bitcoin, of which 244 were BTC Equivalents.
  • The company is continuing to install the new Bitmain S19J Pro machines at Helios, having achieved a total hashrate capacity of 2.5 EH/s by the end of August.
  • Argo remains on track to complete the installation of the Bitmain machines by October 2022, which will increase its total hashrate capacity to 3.2 EH/s.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.