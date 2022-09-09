Mycronic secures order for three SLX mask writers
Sep. 09, 2022 2:49 AM ETMycronic AB (publ) (MICLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mycronic AB (OTCPK:MICLF) has received an order for three SLX mask writers from an existing customer in Asia.
- The order value is in the range of $17M-$21M.
- Two systems are planned for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2023, while the third system is planned for delivery during the first quarter of 2024.
- SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.
- Mycronic provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.
