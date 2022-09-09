Xperi launches Vewd OpX for android TV operator tier
Sep. 09, 2022 3:49 AM ETXperi Holding Corporation (XPER)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- At IBC 2022, Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) notifies the launch of Vewd OpX for Android TV Operator Tier.
- The Vewd OpX empowers Evoca to bring its NEXTGEN TV service to Android TV set-top boxes.
- The solution has successfully been deployed by U.S. operator Evoca for the delivery of its NEXTGEN TV service, making it the first Android TV Operator Tier launcher on an ATSC 3.0 platform.
- With the integrated solution, Evoca can offer a fully managed NEXTGEN TV experience, including ATSC 3.0 broadcast and broadband channels, OTT services and apps, VOD content and cloud recording services.
- Xperi’s broad portfolio of video over broadband solutions for Pay-TV operators, including Vewd OpX, the TiVo IPTV platform and leading Personalized Content Discovery solutions will be showcased at IBC 2022, Sept. 9 – 12 at stand 5.C31 in Amsterdam.
