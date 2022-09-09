China's consumer prices, producer inflation slows in August amid heatwaves and Covid-19 flare-ups
Sep. 09, 2022 4:02 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- China’s consumer price index rose 2.5% year-on-year in August, lower than the 2.7% figure recorded in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, missing forecast of 2.8% amid heatwaves and Covid-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, official data showed.
- On a monthly basis, August's CPI remained stable, reversing the 0.5-percent rise in July to edge down 0.1 percent.
- Producers price rose 2.3% for the month, the slowest pace since February 2021, and slowing from a 4.2% rise in July and below a forecast for a 3.1%, due to falling energy and raw materials prices.
