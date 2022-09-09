European markets move higher after record ECB rate hike

London +1.18%.

Germany +1.07%.

France +0.99%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.9%, with almost all sectors trading in the green. Basic resources were higher, while banks were up. Food and beverages were trading flat.

UK retailers report the slowest growth in sales since the end of COVID-19 lockdowns

Coming up in the session: Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Friday 9 September 2022 - Evans, Waller, George.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75%. The bank also revised up its inflation expectations — to an average 8.1% in 2022 — and said it expects to hike rates further as “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period.”

Meanwhile, the Fed’s Powell said Thursday that the U.S. central bank will raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.”

Meanwhile, world leaders offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, after Britain’s longest-serving monarch died Thursday at age 96.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 3.3%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.58%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 3.12%.