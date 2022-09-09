Novartis (NYSE:NVS) said its drug Kisqali showed about one year of additional overall survival (OS) benefit in a subgroup of patients with with aggressive forms of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced breast cancer, as per a new pooled analysis.

The pooled analysis was from the studies MONALEESA-2, -3 and -7. The company is presenting the data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Paris.

The subgroup analysis found that patients with visceral metastases—including liver metastases and multiple metastatic sites — who were treated with Kisqali (ribociclib) plus endocrine therapy as initial therapy, achieved a median OS of 62.7 months compared to 52.1 months for those treated with endocrine therapy alone, Novartis said in a Sept. 9 press release.

Those with liver metastases on Kisqali plus endocrine therapy in the first-line achieved 44.2 months median OS, compared to 38.1 months for those on endocrine therapy alone. Meanwhile, for patients with visceral metastases in three or more organs, initial treatment with Kisqali-endocrine therapy achieved 57.7 months median OS, compared to 49.3 months for those on endocrine therapy alone, the company noted.

Novartis added that Kisqali plus endocrine therapy has shown a median OS of ~5 years in patients with visceral metastases, adding a nearly one-year survival benefit compared to endocrine therapy alone in this harder-to-treat population.