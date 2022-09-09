What inflation role does the ECB play if it cannot reduce energy prices?

As the energy situation in Europe grows dimmer, ECB officials are preparing to double down on their aggressive monetary stance, loading up the policy rifle with more gunpowder. The central bank delivered a monster 75 basis point increase on Thursday, which was the largest hike in the institution's 24-year history. The cost of energy was the biggest factor in sending the eurozone inflation rate to 9.1% in August, which the central bank is trying to put a lid on lest it spirals out of control.

Transcript: "We want all economic actors to understand that the ECB is serious. We expect to raise interest rates further, because inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period," ECB President Christine Lagarde declared. "We think it will take several meetings... How many is several? It's probably more than two, including this one, but it's probably also going to be less than five," meaning rate hikes could continue into early 2023.

"I cannot reduce the price of energy," continued Lagarde. "I cannot convince the big players of this world to reduce gas prices. I cannot reform the electricity market... monetary policy is not going to reduce the price of energy." The messaging leaves many to wonder about the role and strategy of the ECB, especially if it cannot fight structural energy issues and the supply-side problems. Rising borrowing costs will only increase the risk the eurozone slides into recession, and the central bank has even sharply reduced growth projections for next year. What is going on?

Economic communicator: Ultimately, government interventions are needed to shield energy users from some of the pain, but "the ECB has to see to it that these price pressures do not get embedded," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. "They have to signal for workers and companies that the environment will be tough and that this is not a backdrop for huge wage increases, which in turn would add to inflation. The central bank wants to make sure that inflation expectations - after the current surge in energy prices has run through the system - stay modest by sending the signal of [front-loading rate hikes]."