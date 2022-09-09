NaaS enters into strategic partnership with Newrizon
Sep. 09, 2022 4:59 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) recently entered into a strategic partnership pact with Newrizon, a Chinese manufacturer that works with smart connected new energy commercial vehicles.
- The goal of the strategic partnership is to establish a new charging network, facilitate the formation of an intelligent charging ecosystem, and accelerate the popularization of new energy commercial vehicles.
- Both parties aims to facilitate the development of green logistics, but also to enable the achievement of China's "dual carbon" goals.
- Through their cooperative effort, both parties will jointly upgrade Newrizon's charging services and improve user experience. Kuaidian, a strategic partner of NaaS, will open its nationwide digital charging network to Newrizon's mobile applications which include the Newrizon App as well as Newrizon mini-programs in WeChat and Alipay.
- As of June 30, 2022, NaaS' services covered 358 major cities in China, connecting 44,000 charging stations and 400,000 charging connectors.
