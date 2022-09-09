NaaS enters into strategic partnership with Newrizon

Sep. 09, 2022 4:59 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) recently entered into a strategic partnership pact with Newrizon, a Chinese manufacturer that works with smart connected new energy commercial vehicles.
  • The goal of the strategic partnership is to establish a new charging network, facilitate the formation of an intelligent charging ecosystem, and accelerate the popularization of new energy commercial vehicles.
  • Both parties aims to facilitate the development of green logistics, but also to enable the achievement of China's "dual carbon" goals.
  • Through their cooperative effort, both parties will jointly upgrade Newrizon's charging services and improve user experience. Kuaidian, a strategic partner of NaaS, will open its nationwide digital charging network to Newrizon's mobile applications which include the Newrizon App as well as Newrizon mini-programs in WeChat and Alipay.
  • As of June 30, 2022, NaaS' services covered 358 major cities in China, connecting 44,000 charging stations and 400,000 charging connectors.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.