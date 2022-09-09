Scottie Resources undertakes private offering to raise up to C$2.3M

  • Scottie Resources (OTCQB:SCTSF) said it was undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to C$2.3M.
  • The offering consists of ~13.53M units at C$0.17 per unit.
  • Each unit consists of one common share one warrant to buy one common stock at C$0.25.
  • The company said it intends to use the proceeds for exploration on its mineral properties, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • Scottie added that it has granted a total of ~2.35M stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants to the company at an exercise price of C$0.18 per option, expiring five years from the date of issuance.

