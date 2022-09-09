Natural gas is soaring, while crude oil sinks: What gives?

While the price of gas in Europe is surging, another energy source is going in the opposite direction. A barrel of Brent crude is now under $90 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate is under $85, which is nearly 10% below the level at which the benchmarks traded before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Brent and WTI ended up hitting a high of around $130 a barrel during the crisis, and while the two are still up 13% YTD, they have been on a steady decline since mid-June.

What's happening? The EU is the largest importer of natural gas in the world, and has built much of its grid based on the fossil fuel. Natural gas is used for everything, like cooking and heating for consumers, as well as electricity and power generation for heavy industry. The bloc used to be mostly resource independent back in the 1960s and 1970s, but North Sea gas fields have since been depleted, while the bloc has reduced its dependence on coal and rejected investments in nuclear energy. As a result, there has been a tremendous reliance on Russia, which has threatened to cut off supplies completely and sent benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas futures soaring.

Brent and WTI crude oil, on the other hand, are highly linked to forces of the global economy. Those forces, which at the beginning of the year were showing much promise due to the pandemic recovery, have recently soured. Recession talk is everywhere, while demand concerns, rising stockpiles, China lockdowns and the possibility of another release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve are weighing on prices. In fact, crude is headed for a back-to-back weekly loss and is down over 4% since Monday.

Commentary: "This is the financial market selling off on the back of recession fears, it's the continuation of the bearish macro backdrop," noted Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB. "We have extremely broad-based negative sentiment, which we have also seen in industrial metals."

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM, NRGD, USAI, NRGO, NRGZ, YGRN, UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, USL