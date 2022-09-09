BMW secures cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs
Sep. 09, 2022 5:40 AM ETBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) has entered a long-term deal to secure cylindrical battery cells for its new class of electric vehicles to release in 2025.
- The German automaker has placed multibillion-euro orders with Chinese partners CATL and EVE Energy to produce battery cells at four factories in China and Europe. Additionally, it is seeking partners able to build two more factories in the U.S. and Mexico.
- CATL said that it would have two of its plants supply BMW with batteries having a standard diameter of 46mm. It will prioritize the use of renewable power and repurposed materials to produce the cells.
- The new generation of batteries will use less cobalt and more nickel and silicon, leading to a 20% increase in energy density, 30% faster charging and a 30% longer range than previous generations.
- The deal confirms previous rumors about CATL supplying batteries to BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) Neue Klasse electric vehicle platform.
- In May, a Bloomberg report stated that the carmaker would be using round batteries for the Neue Klasse platform instead of prismatic ones, following Tesla's (TSLA) lead that could bring costs down by 30%.
