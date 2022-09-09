Hershey pledges $90M investment for expansion of Mexico plant

  • Candy maker The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will spend $90M to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, reported Reuters on Friday.
  • This expansion will increase output by 25% and will generate 300 new jobs in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant.
  • "With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey's largest plants," Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said at the event.
  • HSY shares up 2% PM and over a period of one year stock has seen the upside of ~28%.
