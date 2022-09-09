BitNile stock surges on planned spin-offs creating four public entities
Sep. 09, 2022 6:13 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE), IMHCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares surged 10% pre-market on Friday after it announced planned spin-offs that, once completed, will create four public companies.
- EV charging and power solutions firm TurnOnGreen became a publicly traded company on Sep 6, 2022 pursuant to its acquisition by BitNile subsidiary, Imperalis Holding (OTCPK:IMHC).
- Electronic solutions firm Gresham Worldwide went public on Sep 8, 2022 pursuant to closing of a share exchange agreement with Giga-tronics.
- Ault Alliance, a diversified holding company focused on Bitcoin mining, data center operations, commercial lending, activist investing, oil exploration, hotel operations and other commercial real estate holdings, is planned to become a public reporting company in the first half of 2023.
- Upon completion of the spin-offs, BitNile (NILE) will have distributed substantially all of its nearly $600M assets to its shareholders. It will retain sufficient capital to continue development of a new Bitcoin marketplace platform.
