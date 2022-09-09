BitNile stock surges on planned spin-offs creating four public entities

Sep. 09, 2022 6:13 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE), IMHCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • BitNile (NYSE:NILE) shares surged 10% pre-market on Friday after it announced planned spin-offs that, once completed, will create four public companies.
  • EV charging and power solutions firm TurnOnGreen became a publicly traded company on Sep 6, 2022 pursuant to its acquisition by BitNile subsidiary, Imperalis Holding (OTCPK:IMHC).
  • Electronic solutions firm Gresham Worldwide went public on Sep 8, 2022 pursuant to closing of a share exchange agreement with Giga-tronics.
  • Ault Alliance, a diversified holding company focused on Bitcoin mining, data center operations, commercial lending, activist investing, oil exploration, hotel operations and other commercial real estate holdings, is planned to become a public reporting company in the first half of 2023.
  • Upon completion of the spin-offs, BitNile (NILE) will have distributed substantially all of its nearly $600M assets to its shareholders. It will retain sufficient capital to continue development of a new Bitcoin marketplace platform.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.