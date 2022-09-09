TELUS raises $2B in three-tranche note offering
Sep. 09, 2022 6:14 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU), TIXT, TIXT:CA, T:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TELUS (NYSE:TU) has priced $2B of senior unsecured notes in three series, the first with a 10-year maturity, the second with a 30-year maturity and the third with a 7-year maturity.
- Closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 13, 2022.
- The 5.25% Sustainability-Linked notes, Series CAG were priced at $99.673 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 5.293% per annum until maturity and will mature on November 15, 2032.
- The 5.65% notes, Series CAH, were priced at $99.613 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 5.677% per annum until maturity, and will mature on September 13, 2052.
- The 5.00% notes, Series CAI, were priced at $99.569 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 5.074% per annum until maturity, and will mature on September 13, 2029.
- The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper and the reduction of cash amounts outstanding under an arm’s length securitization trust to which an affiliate of TELUS sells interests in certain trade receivables, and for other general corporate purposes.
