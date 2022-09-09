Ideanomics reports Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08, revenue of $34.2M

Sep. 09, 2022 6:20 AM ETIdeanomics, Inc. (IDEX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ideanomics press release (NASDAQ:IDEX): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
  • Revenue of $34.2M (+13.5% Y/Y)."In the second quarter Ideanomics was able to  demonstrate our growing EV businesses, highlighted by our strong revenue growth at both Energica and Solectrac. Their new facility in Sonoma will allow us to produce more tractors in response to demand. Additionally, Energica announced its newest bike, the 'Experia', in addition to Energica Inside. These developments will enable us to continue to drive the revenue growth these businesses are experiencing," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.

