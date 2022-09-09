ITC Holdings prices $600M senior notes due 2027
Sep. 09, 2022 6:24 AM ETFortis Inc. (FTS), FTS:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ITC Holdings (ITC), a subsidiary of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) has priced private offering of $600M of its 4.950% senior unsecured notes due 2027.
- The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2022.
- ITC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full $500M of its 2.700% Senior Notes due November 15, 2022, to pay the associated call premium, with the remainder to repay indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility and its commercial paper program, and for general corporate purposes.
Comments (1)