EU discusses emergency measures in Brussels to tackle energy crisis

European energy ministers are convening in Brussels on Friday as a deepening energy crisis confounds the bloc. Set to be discussed are a series of emergency intervention measures to stave off runaway prices, or more painful cuts that could result in de-industrialization and even social unrest. While ministers will debate the effectiveness of the actions, and their related consequences, a bigger part of the equation will be to maintain a consensus and preserve the unity of the European Union. Here is what's on the table:

Government support: Looking to prevent ballooning collateral requirements, emergency credit lines would be offered to energy market participants that are facing high margin calls.

Rationing: Proposals range for setting mandatory targets on reducing electricity consumption during peak hours to cutbacks in electricity utilization.

Price caps: The most controversial of the measures is putting a price ceiling on gas imported from Russia, and how the caps would impact different regions and countries.

Trading suspensions: Caps may also be imposed on the margin limits that energy exchanges can ask for, or other temporary suspensions of European power market derivatives.

Windfall revenues: Levies would be imposed on European electricity producers by setting a threshold at less than the current market rate and using the cash to help reduce households' soaring energy bills.

Clock is ticking: The Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, called the extraordinary meeting, with Industry Minister Jozef Sikela outlining the current timetable. "I already see points where I'm pretty sure we will align. There's no time to lose," he declared, saying that direction must be agreed to by the end of Friday and a legislative proposal sent to the European Commission by the end of the month.

