DIRECTV GO expands streaming service with Harmonic SaaS platform
Sep. 09, 2022 6:39 AM ETHLITBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Latin America OTT Operator DIRECTV GO is streaming over 100 linear channels with Harmonic's (HLIT) VOS360 Cloud SaaS Platform.
- The Harmonic SaaS platform is deployed by leading providers in the media and entertainment industry for efficiently streaming linear channels and live sports events.
- The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels, live events and streams for direct delivery to consumers and runs on three major public clouds, the end-to-end platform providing DIRECTV GO with unparalleled agility, scalability, resiliency and security.
"Latin America is the second fastest-growing streaming market in the world, and we're excited to help DIRECTV GO unlock the power of the cloud while delivering video content to more screens. As DIRECTV GO expands its streaming service, our cloud SaaS platform will enable linear channel delivery reliably and at scale, ensuring the best linear experience for subscribers." said Diego Scillama, Vice President, Video Sales and Services, Latin America, at Harmonic.
