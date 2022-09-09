Air Lease announces long term lease placement with HiSky
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with HiSky.
The delivery is scheduled to the European carrier in March 2023 from AL’s order book with Airbus, these two new A321neo LRs join one Airbus A319 and four A320s currently on lease to the airline from AL and its managed vehicles, Blackbird I and II.
“ALC is pleased to announce this placement with HiSky for two new A321neo LRs. HiSky launched in 2020 with used A320 family aircraft exclusively provided by ALC and they have grown their business consistently since then. The airline is now ready to take the next step in their growth plans and we are happy to support this expansion with two brand-new A321neo LRs." said David Beker, Senior Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.
