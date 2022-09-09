Virgin Galactic is a sell at Bernstein with few near-term catalysts seen

Bernstein dropped it rating on Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) to Underperform from Market Perform after the space tourism company extended its commercial service timeline once again.

Analyst Douglas Harned said the situation for SPCE has deteriorated over time.

"Flight schedules have been delayed, much more work has been required on the mothership and early spaceships, more cash has been required, interest rates have risen, and the decline in the share price has lowered the value of share-based compensation."

Looking ahead, SPCE is seen having few catalysts in the near term and a bumpy path to generate high operating cash flow in the 2030s.

Bernstein assigned a price target of $4 to Virgin Galactic. Shares of SPCE fell 1.91% premarket to $6.16 vs. the 52-week trading range of $5.15 to $26.83.