Pfizer's ritlecitinib gets review in US, EU to treat hair loss disorder alopecia areata
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted to review its new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of ritlecitinib to treat people 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata.
- The FDA is expected to make a decision in Q2 2023.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also accepted the marketing authorization application (MAA) for the oral drug for the same use and a decision is expected in Q4 2023, the company said in a Sept. 9 press release.
- Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. The condition affects ~6.8M people in the U.S. and around 147M people globally, Pfizer noted.
- The filings are backed by data from a phase 2b/3 trial called ALLEGRO and and an ongoing phase 3 study, dubbed ALLEGRO-LT.
- Pfizer added that it has also completed regulatory submissions for ritlecitinib in the U.K. China and Japan, and expects decisions in 2023.
