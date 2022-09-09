ABM Industries Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2B beats by $90M, updates FY earning guidance

Sep. 09, 2022 7:06 AM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • ABM Industries press release (NYSE:ABM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.96B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Guidance: For full year 2022, the Company has updated its guidance range and now expects GAAP EPS of $3.20 to $3.30, compared to $2.91 to $3.11 previously. This change reflects a combined $0.19 EPS benefit from changes in items impacting comparability and change in adjusted EPS. The Company now expects full year 2022 adjusted EPS to be in range of $3.60 to $3.70 vs consensus of $3.64, compared to $3.50 to $3.70 previously, and for adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 6.6%. The updated guidance for full year 2022 adjusted EPS reflects a $0.05 increase of the mid-point over the Company’s previous forecast.

