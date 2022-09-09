Tesla sets new goals at Nevada Gigafactory with new boss in place

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) former Vice President of Gigafactory operations Chris Lister left the company during the summer, sources tell CNBC.

The electric vehicle company promoted Hrushikesh Sagar to oversee the Gigafactory operations in Nevada and also supervise Tesla’s (TSLA) vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, California. He will report directly to Elon Musk.

Sagar is reported to have told employees at the Gigafactory in Nevada that the company is moving on to its next phase operationally. He went over the aggressive new goals for the factory and discussed the new management changes. Workers at the Gigafactory manufacture battery packs and power trains for Tesla’s electric vehicles, as well as the Powerwall and Megapack battery packs.

