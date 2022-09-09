Intel breaks ground on two new chip fabs in Ohio

Sep. 09, 2022 7:10 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has broken ground on two advanced chipmaking facilities in Ohio.
  • Earlier this year, Intel (INTC) announced a more than $20B investment in a new semiconductor manufacturing site in Ohio to produce leading-edge chips. The project is expected to generate thousands of high-tech jobs.
  • The semiconductor company also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. The first phase will provide $17.7M in funding to eight leading over three years as part of Intel's $50M commitment to Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade.

Comments (1)

