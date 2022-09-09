Intel breaks ground on two new chip fabs in Ohio
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has broken ground on two advanced chipmaking facilities in Ohio.
- Earlier this year, Intel (INTC) announced a more than $20B investment in a new semiconductor manufacturing site in Ohio to produce leading-edge chips. The project is expected to generate thousands of high-tech jobs.
- The semiconductor company also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. The first phase will provide $17.7M in funding to eight leading over three years as part of Intel's $50M commitment to Ohio higher education institutions over the next decade.
